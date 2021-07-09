Aleister Black comments on shock AEW debut following WWE release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Taking to his Twitch, Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black & Tommy End) has commented on signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) after being somewhat surprisingly released by WWE last month.

A clerical error with his contract meant that Aleister Black was able to sign with AEW just over 30 days after being released by WWE, meaning he wasn't subjected to the 90-day non-compete that released WWE stars usually are.

This is something that Black spoke about while on Twitch, noting that it was a "hassle" to keep everything secretive regarding his debut with the promotion:

"It was a hassle to keep under wraps. Once I found out that my contract was a tad different than the usual, I just came up with this idea. I had already made the character movie and I came up with this idea and the company liked it so we ran with it. It was all very last second. I feel like, in modern day wrestling, there are few moments to make a genuine surprise and get people to look your way. For me to sneak in, not be seen, dip and dive so they wouldn't see me, that took some skill. Kudos to AEW and the entire crew. What a great operation they have there," he said. "It feels good where I'm in a place where my creative mind can be utilized instead of stopped and controlled and knowing that things weren't going to work."

Aleister Black debuted in a segment with Arn Anderson, hitting the WWE Hall of Famer with a Black Mass. He then did the same to Cody Rhodes, seemingly setting up a feud between the two over the coming months.

His debut was actually teased during the Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall match, when the lights went out. Commentary put this down to a technical difficulty, and Black has revealed that this was his idea, praising commentary for the role they played in what went down:

"I pitched that idea and said, 'what if we do multiple blackouts throughout the show and insinuated the technical difficulties?' Commentary did a great job getting that over and it came off great."

Unlike many debuts within professional wrestling nowadays, it wasn't reported beforehand that Aleister Black would be signing with AEW. The former WWE star pinned this down to only a handful of people knowing that it was actually going to happen, telling his viewers on Twitch:

"We made it a thing to make it available to as limited people as possible because that's how you keep it under wraps. Security, Cody Rhodes, and a few others. It may have been five or six total people. It was a good feeling. It's been a rough seven or eight months but I feel like I got a win last night. I feel wrestling got a win."

Speaking about why he opted to sign with AEW after it was reported that WWE was interested in bringing him back to the company, Black said that the move made sense for him and his family:

"it was the right move for me to make for me, my family, my career, the state of mind I'm in. It's just a really good company. I can't say enough good things about it. They have a bright future. There are a lot of dedicated people and I'm really glad to be part of it."

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

