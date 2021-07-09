Spanish Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso has said that he could well have had five or six Drivers' titles whilst also going on to say he's 'proud' he won his two championships without luck or a vastly superior car.

Alonso is seen as one of the modern greats in the sport with him winning the title in 2005 and 2006 for Renault, battling the likes of Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher.

Back in the sport for 2021, he's showing he's lost none of his race-craft and guile for Alpine with regular points finishes but, of course, he'll be wanting to challenge right back up near the sharp-end if at all possible, especially with 2022 expected to shake up the running order.

Certainly, it wouldn't be the first time he's dragged a car that's perhaps not been the strongest into a title fight - he did it on several occasions with Ferrari during Red Bull's first era of dominance - though, ultimately, he's yet to add to his two titles in the years since 2006.

In 2007 for McLaren and in 2010 and 2012 for the Scuderia he came particularly close but was pipped narrowly on each occasion, with him admitting, when asked by Spanish outlet Efe, that he could be sitting as a five or six-time world champion had things gone a little differently for him.

Indeed, he also suggested that the titles he did win did not come from luck or a dominant car, as he reflected on his career so far:

"Yes, that's true.

"We have been champions twice and runners-up four times, three of them by less than three points," said the 39-year-old.

"Apart from those two championships, we fought to the last race for five or six years, and in that last race we were often still leading the championship for a large part.

"I'm proud of that. That it wasn't a championship we won because of a dominant car or by luck. I think we have always been a strong team that is not willing to give up in any circumstance."

In 2005, Alonso and Renault saw off the challenge of Kimi Raikkonen in a rapid McLaren which was dogged by reliability issues, with Ferrari having a poor season by their standards.

2006 then saw the Scuderia grow in performance under Michael Schumacher to take the battle to the final race in Brazil - though an engine problem in Japan the race prior had effectively ended the title battle in Alonso's favour already.

