The long-awaited and highly-anticipated third bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder that was set for July 24 is now due to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Brit's camp.

Sources close to the fight have told BBC Sport that the fight is now 'likely to happen in October,' meaning we now have three months to wait until the score is finally settled between the pair.

Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager, has said: “Deontay is disappointed. The fight has to be rescheduled.”

The news broke late last night, but there was still massive speculation surrounding the news. However, with Finkel's comments added to the reports, it seems like it's sadly true and the fight is sadly being pushed back.

The final fight of the trilogy is what both boxers have been training for over the past year, with neither facing an opponent since Fury’s win 14 months ago in February 2020 - making the Gypsy King the WBC heavyweight champion in the process.

Promoters of the fight Top Rank have also stated: "We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date."

This is now the second fight blow Fury has had this year. He was also keen to see a deal agreed with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua for a unification fight to have happened over the course of the year, before announcing that he was contractually obliged to see out the trilogy with Wilder.

Fury remains unbeaten in his boxing career, with an impressive 31 wins to Wilder’s 42. ‘The Gypsy King’ undoubtedly dominated the last bout between the pair, wearing out Wilder and winning in the seventh round by TKO.

However, the first encounter between the fighters ended in a controversial draw, leaving it all left to fight for when they enter the ring again.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ will be adamant to make the fight nothing less than a victory, having felt hard done by with the weight of his ring-walk gear before the rematch last year, and the loss being the first in his professional career.

