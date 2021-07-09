It's bad news for WWE, as it is being heavily speculated and rumoured that 16-time World Champion John Cena could be forced to miss next month's marquee SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

Variety is reporting that John Cena will be starring in "Argylle", a new film which also features the likes of Catherine O’Hara, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L. Jackson. Filming for the new movie will begin in England in August, throwing Cena's SummerSlam status into question.

Given that SummerSlam is slated to take place in Las Vegas on August 21, and considering current COVID-19 travel restrictions, some have speculated that Cena may no longer be able to make the SummerSlam show next month.

This comes after it was heavily reported that John Cena would be returning to WWE for SummerSlam next month, with the company supposedly planning on having Cena face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the show's main event, which you can read more about by clicking here.

It's important to note that no one is reporting, as of right now anyway, that John Cena will now be unable to make SummerSlam next month. However, it's certainly not out of the realms of possibility given that filming for the Argylle film also commences in August.

John Cena has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. At the show, Cena competed in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match alongside 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, a match that received incredibly mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

WWE is hoping to have SummerSlam be an "all hands on deck" show, with Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch also potentially returning for the event. With that in mind, Vince McMahon and other WWE higher-ups will likely be doing everything in their power to ensure that Cena can make the show next month.

