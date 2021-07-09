Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event: New Trailer Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event will arrive this summer and Apex have released a new trailer to get gaming fans very excited for the event.

This new event looks to be very fun and brings with it a bunch of new content for the gaming community to get their hands on.

We found out that the Apex Thrillseekers event will arrive when the Genesis Collection Event ends. It will start on July 13th and end at the beginning of August.

A trailer is always good to release as not only does it build excitement, it also gives us some glimpses of what will be in the event.

There won’t be long to wait at all until season 10 comes out and there have already been a few teasers ahead of the release.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Thrillseekers Event trailer:

Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event Trailer Revealed

Apex revealed this new trailer on their social media pages and it was a surprising announcement that fans would be getting a new event, especially as it will arrive straight after the Genesis Collection Event that players are currently enjoying.

In the video that is nearly a minute and a half long, we see action, new skins and a new map that has lava occupying at certain points.

Have a look at the video right here!

The battle royale game has competed very well with fellow games of this genre, like Fortnite and Call of Duty.

Hopefully we continue to see a lot more events like this in the future as they deliver a lot of new content and keep Apex fans fully engaged and wanting to play more.

