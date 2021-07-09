Formula 1: Christian Horner reveals what Sergio Perez brings over Albon and Gasly to Red Bull

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has offered his thoughts on what Sergio Perez is offering his team this season that Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were not able to during their ill-fated spells as Max Verstappen's team-mate.

Formula 1 is the ultimate cut and thrust business and if the results and performances are not there, you're soon out of a drive.

Indeed, few teams have shown as much of a ruthless streak as Red Bull in recent years with the likes of Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly being taken out of the team and moved elsewhere mid-season, whilst Alex Albon was replaced by Perez ahead of this current campaign.

Gasly and Albon, of course, partnered Verstappen in their time with the team and, as the Dutchman did what he could to fight Mercedes, they'd often be too far away from the front of the field to help and have a real impact on strategy and the final result.

In Perez, though, Red Bull seem to now have a driver capable of being involved in the fight at the sharp end and throwing an extra dynamic into the battle with Mercedes, with Horner praising his experience and tyre management as two key advantages he has over Messrs Gasly and Albon.

"I think he just gives us that experience," Horner told the Beyond the Grid podcast. "He's got 10 years worth of experience.

"He's got an ability to manage the tyres within a race that is second to none. It just brings a different dynamic into the line-up.

"Both Pierre and Alex are tremendously gifted drivers, but timing just wasn't right. Then the pressured environment that we have, and the expectation, it was very tough for them."

Gasly, of course, has recovered well with him stringing together a number of performances for AlphaTauri whilst Albon is currently a Red Bull reserve driver, and will be itching to get his chance once more down the line.

Perez, though, is looking pretty dependable and has certainly allowed Red Bull to take the fight to Mercedes more than ever before in the turbo-hybrid era, though he'll obviously want to avoid too many races like he had in Austria last time out where some stout defending against Charles Leclerc earned him a pair of penalties.

