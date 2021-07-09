Celtic transfer news: Contact made with Premier League club over transfer deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are in talks to sign Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, reports SBI managing editor Larry Henry Jr.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cameron Carter-Vickers?

The journalist discloses that three teams are interested in signing the centre-back; Newcastle, Bournemouth - where the player spent the second-half of last season on loan - and Celtic. He goes on to reveal that Newcastle's bid will be down to finances, Celtic have held talks with Tottenham about a deal and Bournemouth have recently rekindled their interest in the 23-year-old.

How did Carter-Vickers perform this season?

Carter-Vickers has spent much of his Tottenham career out on loan, with spells at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton and most recently Bournemouth.

The eight-times capped American international performed well at the Vitality Stadium, making 26 appearances and scoring one goal.

As shown on WhoScored, Carter-Vickers stood out in defence, finishing the term with the second most average clearances per game at the club, the third most blocks and the fifth most interceptions.

Are Spurs happy to let Carter-Vickers leave?

Even though he performed well in his time at Bournemouth, Carter-Vickers looks set to leave Tottenham.

Football.London claimed earlier this week that the defender is 'expected to depart' the London club during the summer transfer window, as Tottenham look to make changes in their squad following the arrival of director of football Fabio Paratici and first-team manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

What about Carl Starfelt?

Should Celtic's reported talks with Carter-Vickers reach an acceptable conclusion and he joins the Hoops, it will be intriguing to see if the deal affects any other transfer business.

The Bhoys were recently linked with a £4m bid for Rubin Kazan defender Carl Starfelt, but that will unlikely be impacted by Carter-Vickers moving to Glasgow. Celtic are in need of centre-backs.

Of the central defenders that were at the club this season, Shane Duffy has returned to Brighton, Christopher Jullien is still out with a knee injury and Kristoffer Ajer's future at the club is in doubt, with Football Insider reporting that the Hoops have put a £15m valuation on the player.

That leaves only Stephen Welsh and Nir Bitton fit, along with recent arrival Ozase Urhoghide, if Ajer leaves before the transfer window closes, meaning three players who featured regularly at centre-back for Celtic this season will not be available for the start of next term.

Celtic cannot allow that situation to happen - players need to be brought in to replace those who are no longer at the club. That could well be Carter-Vickers, and it might be Starfelt too.

If Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants to sign the duo, then the Hoops should get the deals done.

