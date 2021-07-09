Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Things got heated at the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference that took place yesterday, or in the early hours of this morning if you are from the UK, but not just between the fighters.

Whilst the main event is named as Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor, the latter seems ready to ditch Saturday’s fight for a lesser known opponent - a reporter!

As the pair sat down to answer questions from the audience, a confident pink-suited reporter stepped up to the microphone ready to ask ‘The Notorious’ one question that left the fighter raging, but all in good manner, it should be stated.

He said: “Conor, you have won one fight since Barack Obama was president -” before being abruptly interrupted by McGregor. The Irishman responded, laughing at the same time: “Shut your mouth or I’ll go down [there] and smash your nose in. I’ll smash your nose in you little rat, you little rat. Someone smack him!”

The reporter continued as Conor spoke, with jabs of “The truth hurts!” and then followed with: “This man [Dustin Poirier] sent you to a place where time doesn’t exist six months ago. We want to know why anyone should expect anything different on Saturday.”

In response, McGregor hit back, saying: “It’s one more fight I won than your little sissy a**! Ya f**** pad.”

The Notorious then looked to try and compose himself following the encounter, fixing his sunglasses and keeping a straight face without looking back down at the man on the microphone, who added: “Conor, in all sincerity, why would it be any different on Saturday?” - to which McGregor ignored.

Poirier then decided to speak up for the first time during the conflict, saying: “He said he’s just putting his hammers on, his hard hat - my boots been strapped for the last 10 years, I been working my a** off.”

We last saw the two face-off at the main event of UFC 257 on January 24, 2021 at the Etihad Arena. ‘The Diamond’ won the bout by TKO in round two, with McGregor failing to register a successful takedown - or many significant strikes.

The latter was widely complimented on his approach to the fight, with UFC fans noticing McGregor’s respect for his opposition, which we also saw glimpses of when he faced Donald ‘The Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Has the act worn off? With his antics over the build up to Saturday’s fight, McGregor is seemingly back to his old ways of mind games and trash-talking, with him even attempting to kick Poirier on the leg at their face-off during the press conference.

Perhaps the return of ‘The Mac’ will bring him the luck of the Irish and see some of his previous winning ways return - those of a pre-Barack Obama time.

