A new report has emerged indicating that while plans to have Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam didn't work out, "The Beast" will be returning to WWE at some point in the not too distant future.

Zarian notes that unless "something goes tremendously wrong", Brock Lesnar will be returning to WWE sooner rather than later, saying:

“They wanted Brock. For whatever reason, the plan didn’t work out. I believe it was creative-wise, it just wasn’t fitting. Financially, they want Brock to commit to live shows. They are working it out, it’s gonna happen. It’s not that it’s not gonna happen – it’s gonna happen unless something goes tremendously terrible, which I don’t think it will. I think we’re gonna see Brock, I just don’t think he’s needed for SummerSlam if they have this planned out already. If Brock calls them and says, ‘Hey I wanna do it’ then yeah, they’re gonna figure it out. I don’t believe Brock’s gonna be on there… I don’t know about Brock right now. I know that he’s in the plans. They’re gonna do something with him, I just don’t know what yet.”

Brock Lesnar isn't the only former WWE Champion who may miss SummerSlam, as it has been speculated over the last 24 hours that John Cena may also be forced to miss the show due to his movie schedule, which you can find out more about by clicking here.

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE TV way back at WrestleMania 36 last April. At the show, Lesnar dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

As Andrew Zarian notes, while Brock Lesnar likely won't be at SummerSlam next month, there is no word on what WWE is actually planning for the former UFC star, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport.com for any potential updates on the matter.

