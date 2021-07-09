Battlefield 2042: Fan Favourite Maps Will Be Returning To The Franchise

Gamers are getting excited for the release of Battlefield 2042 and it has been revealed that some favourite maps from games of old will be returning to the franchise.

Many were happy to see that Battlefield 2042 is going to be a game set in the future following its reveal and there looks to be a lot of great new features, like Robot Dogs.

As well as this, fans are hoping that Battlefield 2042 is just as good as Battlefield 5 and expectations are very high for the upcoming game.

It seems like a way in which they are meeting these expectations is by bringing some fan favourite maps to the new game.

Battlefield have revealed fan favourite maps will be in Battlefield 2042

It was recently revealed by developers EA Dice that some of the old school maps would be making a dramatic comeback, and this excited fans.

It was unknown which maps these would be until leaker Tom Henderson revealed all on Twitter; gamers will be thoroughly excited to see the maps returning.

Henderson’s tweet told eager Battlefield fans that six maps would be coming to Battlefield 2042:

Metro

Locker

Wake Island

Siege of Shanghai

Arica Harbor

Caspian Border

This is very exciting news, and hardcore fans will know exactly how good these old maps were, so it is great work by Battlefield to bring them back to the multiplayer action game.

Hopefully this news means that a lot more information around the game will be announced ahead of the futuristic game being released.

No doubt this news will make the highly anticipated launch receive even more support and backing. We know Battlefield makes great games, and this upcoming one should be no different, so be sure to grab a copy when the game is finally released.

