Birmingham City transfer news: Blues closing in on sealing deal for Premier League starlet

With the 2021/22 Championship season set to kick-off next month, it will be intriguing to see how Birmingham City will fare under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer.

The Blues experienced a renaissance during the latter stages of the previous campaign after opting to replace Aitor Karanka with Bowyer as they managed to avoid relegation to the third-tier of English football.

No longer under a transfer embargo, Birmingham are now free to spend fees on players if they wish to do this summer.

However, the Blues' priority in recent weeks has been to look towards the free-agent market as well as the loan market for inspiration.

Chuks Aneke and Jordan Graham both opted to join Birmingham after rejecting the opportunity to stay at their former clubs.

Meanwhile, Juan Familia-Castillo was announced as the Blues' latest signing earlier this week as he joined the club on a temporary deal from Premier League side Chelsea.

Not content with these additions, Bowyer is now seemingly set to secure the services of another top-flight starlet.

According to The Telegraph, Birmingham are reportedly closing in on sealing a season-long loan deal for Manchester United winger Tahith Chong.

It is understood that the Red Devils are keen to hand the Netherlands Under-21 international the opportunity to play in the Championship.

After only featuring on 12 occasions in all competitions during the 2019/20 campaign, Chong was allowed to leave Old Trafford on a temporary basis last August as he joined Werder Bremen.

The winger's stint in the Bundesliga was cut short earlier this year due to a lack of game-time and he was subsequently sent to Club Brugge for the remainder of the season.

Chong helped the Belgian side win the Jupiler Pro League in May by providing three assists in 10 appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This may turn out to be a fantastic bit of business by Birmingham as Chong unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent which could be nurtured by Bowyer.

With Jadon Sancho set to line up for United next season, the 21-year-old has fallen further down the pecking order at Old Trafford and thus will need a move away in order to aide his development.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.76 for Club Brugge last season, Chong will now be determined to prove his worth in a new division.

Whilst it may take some time for the winger to adjust to life in the Championship, he could eventually become a key player for Birmingham during the upcoming campaign.

