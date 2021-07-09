New footage has been released by UFC of the ‘Unseen Aftermath of UFC 257!’ which took place earlier this year on January 24.

The video gives a glimpse into the severity of injuries suffered by Conor McGregor, who had just lost by TKO against opponent Dustin Poirier in the second round of the fight.

Throughout the opening rounds, the American, who was looking to gain revenge from their first fight back in 2014, continually attacked McGregor’s leg, which the Irishman struggled to counter.

The commentators even stated the Irishman had taken “more of a boxing approach” in his recent fights, donning a wider stance and aiming for more punches over kicks. Surely his downfall in an MMA fight?

‘The Diamond’ landed almost every lower calf kick on the Irishman’s outside leg - who at that point started to show his versatility in the Octagon by throwing more kicks than in the first round.

However, it was seemingly too little, too late for McGregor, as in only the second round, his leg showed signs of injury. Poirier was then able to land a flurry of punches and eventually knock McGregor to the canvas, with the referee stopping the fight halfway through the round.

In the behind the scenes footage of the post-fight reactions, we see that McGregor is hurt - and not just physically.

As he limps backstage, he’s overheard saying, “I felt that” to his entourage. We then see the fighter sat with his fiancé Dee Devlin in tears and visibly exasperated with his hands on his head - a painful sight for fans of ‘The Notorious’.

He also has an ice pack resting on the injured leg with it being propped up on a chair.

The video also shows a glimpse into the admirable sportsmanship shown by both parties, as Poirier’s wife enters the room to say thank you to the McGregor team. He responds: “Congratulations - he fought a great fight,” with a smile on his face - contradictory to sides we’ve seen of McGregor in the past.

He tells reporters post-fight: “It’s heartbreaking, you know? With the highest highs and the lowest lows of this game.” An emotion he is more than familiar with.

Unsurprisingly, the Irishman left the arena on crutches.

The bout left the pair with one win apiece in this rivalry, and it is all left to fight for when they meet again on Saturday, July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, Las Vegas.

