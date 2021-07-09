Bitter rivals WALTER and Ilja Dragunov are going to go one-on-one once again for the former's NXT UK Championship on the July 22 episode of WWE NXT UK.

The match was booked after Ilja Dragunov defeated Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey in a cracking triple threat match two weeks ago, earning a shot at WALTER in the process.

The match was confirmed on the July 8 episode of NXT UK last night by NXT UK Assistant General Manager Sid Scala, who announced that the title bout will be taking place in two week's time on July 22. Scala also confirmed that a press conference will take place on next week's show.

This is not the first time that WALTER and Ilja Dragunov have gone one-on-one inside a WWE ring. Dragunov challenged the Austrian for his NXT UK title on the October 29 episode of NXT UK last year.

The match was widely regarded as one of WWE's best matches from the last few years, so higher-ups will be hoping for more of the same between the two Europeans later on this month.

WALTER has now been NXT UK Champion for a record-breaking 825 days, and will have held the belt for 838 days by the time his match-up with Ilja Dragunov rolls around in two week's time.

Last night's NXT UK was a rather jam packed show, with Bea Priestley (now going by Blair Devenport) making her WWE debut, defeating Laura Di Matteo in pretty quick fashion.

You can watch episodes of NXT UK every Thursday on BT Sport in the UK, and internationally on the WWE Network.

