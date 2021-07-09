Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Trailer Revealed For New Zombies Map

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War will be bringing a new zombies map into season 4 called Mauer Der Toten and they have revealed the first trailer for this upcoming release.

The game released in late 2020 by developers Treyarch has been a huge success, and gamers have been loving being able to play zombies again.

Season 4 has been going very well for the game as well, new weapons and maps have gone down amazingly and excitement is building for whatever else the game has to offer.

These new additions coming to Zombies will definitely keep engagement high and make a lot more players want to dive into the Zombies game mode.

New Mauer Der Toten Zombies Trailer Revealed

This new trailer was definitely the best way to get gaming fans really excited for the new map as it revealed over two minutes of gameplay, action, scary zombies and a possible new weapon.

The map looks like a whole lot of fun, with a lot of space for players to run around and escape, but also a lot of tight spaces which could see players get caught.

Have a look at the trailer down below!

Zombies have always been a hit in the Call of Duty franchise, and a great feature of the zombies game mode is the fact that the game has Easter Eggs.

These give players the chance to ‘complete zombies’ and escape the dreaded map by finding secrets throughout their zombies experience.

This adds to the fun of the game mode, especially if you are trying to find these unlockable secrets and items while being chased by hundreds of zombies.

When the new map comes out, no doubt gamers will be trying to find the easter eggs in Mauer Der Toten, which is believed to be set in Berlin.

Many are overwhelmed by the trailer and hopefully the gameplay and the level looks just as good as the trailer is making it out to be.

