Eva Carneiro has admitted that she is “finally enjoying football again” six years after her acrimonious departure from Chelsea.

The former Chelsea doctor was publicly criticised by Jose Mourinho in August 2015 after running onto the Stamford Bridge pitch to attend an injured Eden Hazard.

Why was Jose Mourinho angry with Eva Carneiro?

Mourinho was incensed that Carneiro and chief physio Jon Fearn entered the field of play during injury time when Chelsea were drawing 2-2 with Swansea City.

"I wasn't happy with my medical staff because even if you are a medical doctor or secretary on the bench, you have to understand the game,” Mourinho said after his Chelsea side only drew their opening match of the 2015-16 campaign.

Carneiro had been working with Chelsea since 2009 but ended up leaving the club six weeks after her fall-out with Mourinho.

She had been prevented from sitting on the bench following the incident and was no longer allowed to attend matches or training sessions.

Did Eva Carneiro win her court case against Chelsea and Mourinho?

Mourinho was taken to court by Carneiro, who filed for constructive dismissal before rejecting a £1.2 million settlement deal offered by Chelsea.

She eventually settled her dismissal claim against the club on confidential terms. She also reached a discrimination settlement against Mourinho.

Chelsea eventually apologised “unreservedly” to the doctor for any distress caused.

"I am relieved that today we have been able to conclude this tribunal case,” she said in June 2016.

“It has been an extremely difficult and distressing time for me and my family and I now look forward to moving forward with my life.

"My priority has always been the health and safety of the players and fulfilling my duty of care as a doctor."

What is Eva Carneiro doing now?

Carneiro, who now works as a private consultant with the Sports Medical Group in London, says that the Euro 2020 semi-finals have helped her to rediscover her enjoyment for football.

Eva Carneiro tweets during Euro 2020

“Well it’s only taken 6 years but I’m finally enjoying football again!!!!” the Gibraltar-born doctor tweeted. “Thank you #ENGvDEN #SpainVsItaly.”

Italy advanced to Sunday’s Euro 2020 final after defeating Spain 4-2 on penalties.

England, meanwhile, beat Denmark 2-1 after extra-time thanks to Harry Kane’s dramatic winning goal.

While it’s great to hear that Carneiro is enjoying football again, thanks to Euro 2020, it’s sad to hear that it’s taken six long years.

