WWE fans are set to return to shows for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic next week on Friday Night SmackDown, and Cesaro has spoken to GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview about his feelings on crowds coming back.

Cesaro has had a pretty impressive 2021 without fans in attendance thus far, and the former United States Champion told our own Louis Dangoor that he is "excited" to see fans return, and noted that he wants to "keep the momentum" going with WWE returning to its pre-COVID touring schedule:

"I just hope I can keep the momentum. I hope that the fans will continue that momentum with me, because I feel that a lot of times in my career, actually pretty much all of it, I owe thanks to the fans, thanks to the WWE Universe. I can’t wait to go back in front of them and get that reaction, get that feedback, get that live energy. I’m so excited, and I hope I can make the second half even better than the first half."

Fans will be back for the first time at the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and the arena will also be full for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view two days later.

Cesaro will be in action on SmackDown tonight when he goes one-on-one with Seth Rollins, with the winner earning a spot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Cesaro told us that given how likely Money in the Bank winners are to win world titles in the future, he wants to make sure he's part of the match:

"It’s the first pay-per-view in front of a live audience. It’s Money in the Bank, which led to a title reign, what is it like 90% of the time? It is very high, and ‘Swiss Money in the Bank’, that just sounds good. That just sounds right."

Cesaro had a pretty intense feud with Roman Reigns earlier on this year, which he spoke to us at length about, and the SmackDown star teased reigniting that storyline with 'The Tribal Chief' should he win Money in the Bank next week:

"First it’s definitely winning Money in the Bank, and then I have to pick and chose who I’m going to go after, right? I took Roman to the limit and I don’t think he liked it, so let’s do it again."

During the interview, Cesaro also spoke at length about the upcoming WWE tour of the UK which was announced last week.

WWE Live UK Tour dates and venues:

Newcastle - Utilita Arena (Sunday, September 19, 2021)

London - The O2 (Monday, September 20, 2021),

Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, September 21, 2021)

Glasgow - The SSE Hydro (Wednesday, September 22, 2021)

Tickets available to purchase here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wwe-live-tickets/artist/1848807

