Watford news: Xisco Munoz handed boost as club's transfer stance on key Hornets ace is outlined

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has already been an extremely busy summer of transfer activity for Watford who are gearing up for a return to the Premier league next month.

Whilst the Hornets proved to be far too strong for their competitors in the Championship earlier this year, manager Xisco Munoz will be under no illusion about just how difficult it will be to stay in the top-flight.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that he has decided to bolster his squad by drafting in a host of players this summer.

Having already secured the services of Kwadwo Baah, Mattie Pollock, Imran Louza, Ashley Fletcher, Danny Rose and Emmanuel Dennis, Watford are now closing in on a move for Peter Etebo.

As per a report from BBC Sport, the Nigerian international is set to join the Hornets on a season-long loan deal from Stoke City which includes an option to buy.

Etebo's imminent arrival is seemingly not set to influence the future of one of Watford's key players who has recently been linked with a move away.

A report from The Sun earlier this week suggested that Newcastle United were in talks with the Hornets over a potential £12m deal for Will Hughes.

The midfielder, whose current contract at Vicarage Road is set to run out next year, played a major role in helping his side seal a second-place finish in the Championship standings last season by making 30 league appearances for the club.

In a fresh update concerning this particular rumour, it has now been revealed that Hughes is not on Newcastle's radar.

According to Sky Sports News journalist Keith Downie, the Magpies will not be looking to seal a deal for the Hornets midfielder.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has no intention of letting Isaac Hayden leave this summer amid reports that Watford were looking to include him in a potential swap deal involving Hughes.

1 of 12 Which of the following countries has not won the European Championship final? France Italy Spain Belgium

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably fantastic news for Watford as losing Hughes this summer would have been a major blow.

The midfielder's impressive form during the previous campaign saw him record an average WhoScored match rating of 6.85 in the second-tier whilst he also ranked in the top-five at Vicarage Road for tackles made per game (1.9), blocks (0.5 per game) and pass success rate (84.1%).

Having already featured on 77 occasions in the Premier League during his career, Hughes use this experience to his advantage next season.

By continuing to build a squad around the likes of Hughes and Ismaila Sarr, Munoz could potentially guide his side to a promising start to life in the Premier League later this year.

Read More: Latest Transfer News – Liverpool weighing up move for Spain international

News Now - Sport News