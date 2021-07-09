Sheffield United transfer news: Fresh update surfaces regarding key Blades man's future

Sheffield United will be aiming to bounce back from what was a season to forget for their supporters in the Premier League.

The Blades were ultimately unable to build upon an impressive 2019/20 campaign in the top-flight as they suffered relegation to the second-tier.

Drafted in as Chris Wilder's successor, Slavisa Jokanovic unquestionably has big shoes to fill as the former Blades boss managed to completely transform the club's fortunes during his spell at Bramall Lane.

However, the Serbian will unquestionably be confident in his ability to lead his side into a new dawn as he has previously achieved a great deal of success in the Championship with Fulham and Watford.

With the Blades hoping to secure an immediate return to the top-flight next year, it is imperative that they get their transfer recruitment spot on this summer as a failure to do could lead to another season of struggle.

It could be argued that United will also need to keep one of their key players at the club if they are to challenge for promotion.

A report from the Daily Record last month suggested that Celtic were eyeing up a potential swoop for Blades full-back George Baldock.

Whilst it is understood that United are not willing to sell the 28-year-old, the Hoops were believed to be willing to offer up to £8m in order to try to alter Jokanovic's side's transfer stance.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, an update has emerged concerning Baldock's future.

According to the Sheffield Star, Celtic have yet to make an approach for the full-back due to the fact that the Blades are unlikely to accept the aforementioned fee that the Scottish side are looking to spend.

Baldock is also reportedly keen to stay at Bramall Lane after featuring in 32 of their 38 league games last season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is important to point out that Celtic have not yet ruled out a move for Baldock, this particular update is nevertheless encouraging for the Blades who will be desperate to keep Baldock at the club this summer.

Having made 76 appearances in the second-tier during his career to date, the defender knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus could play a major role in helping the Blades achieve a great deal of success next season.

Whereas United could secure a respectable fee for Baldock whose current deal is set to expire next year, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement.

Taking this into consideration, Jokanovic may find it beneficial to offer the full-back fresh terms in the coming months if he goes on to produce a host of impressive performances in the Championship.

