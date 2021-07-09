“The Notorious” Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon this weekend, fresh off a six-month hiatus.

He returns to fight Dustin Poirier for the third time this Saturday night in what promises to be a thriller.

His last outing was back in January against the same opponent at UFC 257; a lacklustre performance from the Irishman in which he failed to deal with the leg kicks from the “The Diamond”.

It resulted in McGregor’s first-ever knockout loss in his UFC career.

McGregor seemed to have returned to his eccentric, trash-talking self in last night’s pre-fight press conference, however, throwing a number of entertaining jabs Poirier’s way, which was certainly not the case last time around, as we definitely saw a more respectful and calmer McGregor during the build-up to UFC 247.

However, the most humorous insult came from Dustin Poirier himself.

“Not McGregor Fast, McGregor Sleep,” said the American in a clever dig at McGregor’s heavily-promoted fitness programme.

On the other end of the combat sports spectrum, the Paul brothers Logan and Jake are living it up and getting rich through a number of exhibition boxing matches.

Logan earned millions for his recent bout against Floyd Mayweather while Jake is preparing for a fight against former-UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 28.

It was inevitable that the Paul brothers would cross paths with the Irishman at some stage, with Jake having called out McGregor on numerous high-profile occasions.

When asked about the brothers by an Australian reporter, “The Notorious” responded in typical McGregor fashion; insulting the pair but still leaving the door open for a potential lucrative fight(s).

"I couldn't care about them two dingbats. I don't see so, but never say never. If they're gonna keep competing, who knows? But, dingbats, the two of them."

A fight in the future between one or both of the Paul brothers and Conor McGregor would definitely be not outside the realms of possibility, as long as it would make sense financially, with McGregor repeatedly refusing to rule the prospect out.

News Now - Sport News