Hollywood megastar and former WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has the internet in shock once again after posting a ridiculous body shot from the filming of the Black Adam movie.

Anyone with eyes will have known for some time that The Rock is in fairly ridiculous shape, but the former WWE Superstar has somehow surprised fans after posting his latest physique shot on Instagram, which you can check out below.

The Rock accompanied his picture with the following caption, saying that the final week of production for the Black Adam movie, coupled up with his insane training and diet regiment, has made this week "the hardest" of his career.

Minutes away from shooting a very cool cutting edge scene for our movie, BLACK ADAM⚡️ My skilled make up artist, Bjoern Rehbein is applying tiny white tracking dots to very specific areas of my body (legs included) so our Visual Effects team track and compute my muscle fibers intensely activating and moving while BLACK ADAM is raging to seek & destroy his enemies. This is the final week of production and the hard work with my training, diet and conditioning has been relentless - hardest of my career because I’ve had to maintain this physical look for months and had to peak in my final week - but our collective goal is to raise the bar with BLACK ADAM. To deliver the antihero you’ve been waiting for and you deserve. Final week of production. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. Do not go gentle…

WWE is reportedly hoping to have The Rock back at some stage this year, with reports even suggesting that WWE management is hopeful that Dwayne Johnson will wrestle at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in November, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Although there is no word on who WWE wants him to face at the show later this year, reports suggest that WWE is still holding out for a massive Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania next year.

