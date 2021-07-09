Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

To a man, every player that has represented England at Euro 2020 has been a stallion. We’ve made it to the final and now need to finish strong against Italy. All of our boys are heroes, but these members of the England set-up have truly earned the right to call themselves Trojans over the past six games – and we salute them.

Raheem Sterling

He’s got plenty of experience - and knows how to score. The Manchester City star has already found the net three times so far in England’s run to Sunday’s showpiece occasion at Wembley. The national stadium will explode with delight once again if he can bag another against Italy.



Bukayo Saka

The Arsenal youngster has stamina for days and showed in the semi-final win over Denmark that he can go all night. Saka always delivers and knows when to increase his pace. We are all looking forward to seeing Saka ride past the Italian defence this weekend.

Jack Grealish

The Three Lions’ super-sub, Grealish has proved a tricky package for opposition defenders to deal from the bench. With silky skills and excellent ball control, the Aston Villa hero has shown he can perform when it really matters.

Harry Maguire

A known lover of clean sheets, Maguire was a pre-tournament doubt with an ankle injury. Thankfully, he recovered just in time to take his place in England’s back-line. Part of a defensive unit that has proved very hard to beat, the Manchester United captain has also shown himself to be useful with his head, scoring a big goal against Ukraine in the quarter-final.

Gareth Southgate

As the Atomic Kitten hit that has been adopted in his honour says, he’s turned the whole nation on over the past month by masterminding England’s passage to a first-ever European Championships final. If he can pull off a victory over the Italians, then Southgate will thrust the nation into a state of pleasure rarely seen before!

We’ve done the job so far, but need to keep it up now we are at the climax up of the tournament. Now, we need just one final thrust to get over the line. Come on England…bring it home!

