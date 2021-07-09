Tokyo 2020: Can Hege Riise and Team GB win a medal at the Olympics?

Team GB football has touched down in Japan ahead of the long-awaited 2020 Olympics this summer.

Hege Riise will be spearheading the women's team in their first Olympic appearance since London 2012. Accompanied by some of the nation's brightest talents, the Norwegian will ply her trade on the biggest stage in the world and look to bring home a medal for the first time in the nation's history.

But what are Team GB's chances of challenging in Tokyo? GiveMeSport Women takes a look at whether ths squad has what it takes to come out on top...

Team GB 2020 squad

Riise has selected an 18-strong squad for this summer's Games, as well as four reserves who will be waiting in the wings.

There's a healthy mix between senior personnel and rising young talent to create a diverse team equipped to handle all manner of opposition.

England captain Steph Houghton will be joined by 2012 competitors Jill Scott, Kim Little and Ellen White, who made it to the quarter-finals in London before they were knocked out by Canada. The rest of the squad are first-time Olympians and features the likes of Scotland star Caroline Weir and 20-year-old Lauren Hemp.

There was some initial controversy over the selection, however. International stalwarts like Jordan Nobbs didn't make the cut, which left a lot of fans asking questions about the process of the selection. While Team GB will certainly miss the influence of a complete midfielder like Nobbs, players like Little and Fran Kirby will provide the creative energy needed to take on the competition.

Hege Riise

Riise is one of her country's most decorated players and was in fact named Norway's best female footballer ever by the Norwegian FA in 2003.

The 51-year-old was capped 188 times for her nation and she netted an impressive 88 goals from midfield. Riise also represented Norway at the Olympics and will call upon her experience of winning gold at Sydney 2000.

That year, she became one of only three women in the world to win the Olympics, the World Cup and the European Championship. Her pedigree makes her a wonderful fit for the Team GB job and, having worked with the Lionesses on an interim basis, she has selected the majority of the British team based on international performances under her direction.

2012 motivation

Team GB's first and only appearance at the Olympics was in 2012, where they finished top of their group, beating New Zealand, Cameroon and Brazil.

However, their hopes were dashed in the following round as Canada beat them 2-0 to reach the semi-finals.

So far, only three players have ever scored in Team GB colours – Houghton, Scott and Casey Stoney. The Brits will be looking to build heavily on this by deploying their range of attacking flair and getting some new names on the board.

This year, Team GB will face hosts Japan, Chile and Canada. They will be eager to get revenge on the latter team after their 2012 quarter-final defeat.

Passionate fans

There's no fanbase in the world quite like the women's football community. In a mix of unwavering devotion and battling for the sport to get the attention it deserves, fans have stood by their icons for decades, both domestically and on an international level.

After the devastating impact of coronavirus and the absence of spectators in Japan, the home support will be louder than ever. There are players in this Team GB squad who know this is their last Olympic appearance, alongside young stars who are only just stepping onto the conveyor belt of their career.

There's so much to love about this Team GB squad and talent is oozing from every angle. With past experiences and the support of home fans behind them, Great Britain have a solid chance of taking a podium spot and winning an Olympic medal for the first ever time.

News Now - Sport News