Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event: Cosmetics And Summer Splash Sale

Apex Legends announced that the Thrillseekers limited time event will be coming next week and we have all the details you need to know around what cosmetics and items will be on sale.

The battle royale game is giving players a lot of fresh content to get their hands on and players are currently enjoying the Genesis Collection Event.

What is even better for players is the fact that the Thrillseekers Event will directly follow the Genesis Collection Event.

Following the completion of Thrillseekers, we will not be too far away from the release of season 10.

Thrillseekers Cosmetics and Summer Splash Sale Items

As always with an event, the store will have new items for players to purchase with either real money or Apex Coins.

You will have to make sure you jump onto Apex during this event, as these bundles, which include new skins, weapon skins, and packs, will only be available whilst the event is running.

Here is what the game will have to offer fans during the three weeks that the Thrillseekers event is on:

Summer Splash Sale

Festive Decor Bonus Bundle: This Costs 900 Apex Coins

Roller Derby Bonus Bundle: This Costs 2000 Apex Coins

Sound The Horn Bundle: This Costs 6700 Apex Coins

Voidwalker Pack Bundle: This Costs 3950 Apex Coins

Youngblood Pack Bundle: This Costs 3950 Apex Coins

Thrillseekers Event Store

Chuckles the Barrelman: This Costs 1800 Apex Coins

Chuckles the Barrelman Bundle: This Costs 3950 Apex Coins

Down Right Fierce: This Costs 1800 Apex Coins

Head 2 Head Bundle: This Costs 6000 Apex Coins

Ring Leader: This Costs 1800 Apex Coins

Ring Leader Bundle: This Costs 3950 Apex Coins

Seeing Red: This Costs 1800 Apex Coins

This is a great bunch of content for gamers to get their hands on and buy, and reveals that Apex is doing a lot to keep the community engaged.

If there are any more new additions to the store during the event, then we will update you as soon as possible.

