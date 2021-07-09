Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event: New Arena Map Confirmed

The Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event is on its way this month and a new arena map has been confirmed to be arriving during the event.

The launch of Thrillseekers will occur straight after the Genesis Collection Event and back-to-back events means a lot of new content for players.

Read More: Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event: Patch Notes, Skins, Release Date, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

This arena game mode only arrived in Apex Legends Season 9. It is a new 3v3 game mode where players compete in fast-paced, short rounds. It also has a buy system and takes place inside of confined maps.

Aside from this map, there is an abundance of new content for fans to get their hands on and a lot of it has already been revealed.

Read More: Apex Legends Thrillseekers event: Release Date, New Arena Map, Store Sales and All You Need to know

New Arena Map Has Been Confirmed For Thrillseekers Event

There will be a new map coming to Arena and it is a very exciting one. The map is called Overflow and this title makes complete sense as the map will be tall structures filled with lava.

It looks like players will have to be very cautious when navigating around the map so that they will not fall into the lava.

This is really good for players to see, and the map looks perfect for the Arena mode. What is even better to hear is that this game mode will be even more competitive as ever Apex confirmed there will be ranked arena game mode in season 10.

Read More: Apex Legends Season 10: Huge News Reveals Upcoming Season Will Feature Ranked Arena Mode

Arena is very different to the normal battle royale that Apex has to offer, and developers Respawn have done this so that the game can appeal to all sorts of gamers.

It looks like they have done just that as many players are still thoroughly enjoying the game despite it being out for over two years.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest Gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News