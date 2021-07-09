Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was the one blot on an otherwise fantastic night for English football.

The Three Lions emerged victorious after extra-time against Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final, but their winning goal at Wembley was unfortunately clouded by controversy.

Not only did many disagree with referee Danny Makkelie's decision to award England a penalty after a coming together between Raheem Sterling and Joakim Mæhle, but footage emerged shortly after the game of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel having a laser pen pointed in his face seconds before Harry Kane stepped up to take the controversial spot-kick.

England vs Denmark match reaction (Football Terrace)

As it turned out, Schmeichel saved Kane's effort from 12 yards. However, the Tottenham man reacted quickly to tuck in the rebound and send his country through to their first-ever European Championship final.

UEFA acted swiftly, opening disciplinary proceedings against England just hours after the game. Not only was the nation charged over the laser pointer incident, but sanctions have also been brought over the lighting of fireworks by England fans, as well as for disturbances during the Danish national anthem.

There's no getting around it. This is a terrible look for England on one of the greatest occasions in the country's sporting history.

Regrettably, it has now emerged that Schmeichel was targetted with the laser during normal time, in addition to just prior to Kane's penalty.

Per The Mirror, the 34-year-old shot-stopper revealed that he had noticed the issue during the second-half, although it was not an issue for him when facing the match-determining penalty.

"I did not experience it on the penalty kick because it was behind me on my right side," said Schmeichel. "But I did experience it in the second half".

The Leicester man then explained that he had even brought the matter to the attention of the match referee.

"I told the referee. And he went to say something to one of the other officials."

Despite Schmeichel reporting the issue, little could be done on the night itself. With that said, his testimony is likely to have been a factor in the speed with which England were charged for the offence.





After everything they've brought to the tournament (in very difficult circumstances), it is a shame that Denmark's participation at Euro 2020 ended on such a note.

Schmeichel, though, doesn't want to dwell on the issue, preferring instead to focus on his side's magnificent performance over the last month - particularly in light of teammate Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest during their opening game with Finland.

"I think the best memory I have is just of this team and of this country.

Just the togetherness and the fact we’ve been together for nearly six weeks and we’re still not ready to say goodbye is very telling.

1 of 20 Ultimate England quiz: Who is the most-capped player in the current squad? Jordan Henderson Raheem Sterling Kyle Walker Harry Kane

"We’ve always said playing for this country is very special to us and it certainly hasn’t changed.

"The support we’ve received, we’ve said it numerous times, you just don’t experience that very often in life and it’s certainly something we’ll take with us."

Demark return home with plenty to be proud of, while England advance to take on Italy in Sunday's showpiece final at Wembley. Let's all hope that there is no repeat of Wednesday's inexcusable behaviour this weekend.

News Now - Sport News