Man United transfer news: Update on Paul Pogba's following Mino Raiola talks

According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Paul Pogba?

ESPN claim that PSG are considering a move for Man United’s Pogba this summer and the 28-year-old would be interested in the project at the Parisian outfit.

The report suggests that former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of the World Cup winner and Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has already had talks with PSG’s sporting director over the midfielder.

What is the situation with Pogba’s contract at Man United?

Last month, famed journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that United will try and keep Pogba at the club this summer, although contract negotiations between the two parties are not at an advanced stage.

According to Salary Sport, the 28-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022 which would allow him to leave the Red Devils for nothing in less than 12 months. Pogba currently earns a weekly wage of £290,000, making him the highest paid outfield player at the club.

What has Raphael Varane said about Pogba?

Pogba’s compatriot Varane waxed lyrical over the Man United midfielder and claimed that he is a complete player with character and leadership.

As per Football Transfers, Varane said last month, "[Pogba] He's a complete player, he knows when he has to defend, he knows when he has to attack, he knows when he has to organise, he's found this balance in his game, and these qualities, we know them.

"He's always had great games and he also brings a lot to the group with his character and he gives leadership on the pitch. He has a very, very good level and we are very happy to have Paul at this level. He has a real sense of maturity now and has been very complete on the pitch.”

Could Varane join Pogba at Man United?

According to recent reports from Romano, United have had direct contact with Real Madrid over the signing of Varane, although there has been no agreement made between the two clubs as it stands.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Manchester United are interested. That’s why Manchester United had direct contact with Real Madrid, but at the moment there is still no agreement between Manchester United and Real Madrid."

Varane would add a lot of experience to the Red Devils’ defensive line having won 19 career trophies.

Of course, whether they'll play together next season depends not only on United signing Varane, but also managing to keep Pogba.

