Arsenal Transfer News: Big-money offer made to PSG signing Sergio Ramos

According to Goal, Sergio Ramos rejected a lucrative contract offer from Arsenal before he joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Sergio Ramos?

It was recently confirmed that former Real Madrid defender Ramos has joined PSG this summer on a two year deal after spending 16 years of his career with the Spanish giants.

Goal reveal that the World Cup winner is set to earn an annual salary of up to £13m at the Ligue 1 side. Madrid were reportedly only willing to spend £10m per year on the 6 ft defender’s wages.

Were Arsenal interested in signing Ramos?

Previous reports from Goal claimed that Arsenal had asked to be kept informed on updates regarding Ramos’ future this summer.

It has since been announced that Ramos will join PSG and Goal now reveal that Arsenal had a lucrative £15m per season contract offer rejected by the 35-year-old.

That would have made Ramos the new top earner at the Emirates, eclipsing the £13m per year currently paid to both Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Thomas Partey.

The report suggests that Ramos’ agents were intrigued by the offer, however the defender was keen to join a club participating in the Champions League next season.

Are Arsenal close to signing another centre-back this summer?

The Gunners are pursuing Brighton’s Ben White and according to Sky Sports, Arsenal have submitted a third bid for the England international.

The north London side had two initial offers rejected for the 23-year-old, however they remain hopeful that a deal can be concluded with the Seagulls. Brighton owner Tony Bloom is reportedly willing to let the defender leave the club if his valuation is met.

White would be a strong addition to Arsenal's defensive ranks next season as at just 23 he has the potential to be the Gunners' starting centre-back at the club for the next decade.

White was part of the Leeds team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2019/20 and has since done enough to earn a call-up to Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 England squad.

How could Arsenal line up at the start of next season?

Alongside the prospect of signing White, Arsenal have also been linked with making other additions to their side this summer.

Journalist Chris Wheatley claimed last month that Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Leicester’s James Maddison. The attacking midfielder netted eight goals and registered five assists for the Foxes in the Premier League this season.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that he expects Arsenal to complete a deal for Anderlecht anchor Albert Sambi Lokonga, as the transfer is nearly done.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "It’s ‘here we go’ for Albert Sambi Lokonga to Arsenal. The agreement is almost done. It’s just about some final details to be completed with Anderlecht step-by-step."

Here is how Arsenal could line up at the start of next season:

Bernd Leno;

Calum Chambers, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney;

Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga;

Nicolas Pepe, James Maddison, Bukayo Saka;

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

