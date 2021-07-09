Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Champion is "locked in" to be the main event of SummerSlam in August, at least if this report from Dave Meltzer is to be believed.

Dave Meltzer is reporting in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that John Cena will still be facing Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE SummerSlam next month. This is despite speculation on social media that Cena would no longer be able to make the show due to his movie commitments.

Meltzer explains that while Cena will begin filming the Argylle movie in August in Europe, it's possible that he will have wrapped up filming before SummerSlam, or even won't start production until after the show:

No word on when he shows up for television, but Cena is free of responsibilities for acting work at this point and until after SummerSlam. Cena vs. Reigns is locked in as the main event for the show. However, Cena is in a movie called “Argylle,” a spy thriller which will be shooting in Europe in August. It’s possible he could start after or end prior to the date, or even get a few days off

John Cena has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. At the show, Cena was defeated by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match.

As Meltzer notes, there is no word on when exactly WWE is planning on bringing John Cena back to TV, but initial reports last month suggested that the company was hoping to have him return on the July 16 episode of SmackDown next week, which is the first main roster TV show with fans since March 9, 2020.

