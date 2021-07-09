Man Utd transfer latest: Journalist reveals update on £40m star who 'will make differences'

Manchester United are unlikely to sell Donny van de Beek this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

After a difficult time of things at Old Trafford during his first season at the club, there have been suggestions that the Dutch international could be sold this summer.

A £40m addition from Ajax in 2020, the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid have been linked with shock moves for him, although O'Rourke has claimed his future more than likely lies at Old Trafford.

What did O'Rourke say about van de Beek's future?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Football Terrace, the journalist revealed all.

"I'd be surprised if Man Utd sold him right now," he said from the 41:10 mark onwards.

"I think they'll give him another season to see how he settles into the Premier League. It takes foreign players a little while to settle, as we've seen in the past."

From the 42:05 mark, he adds: "Still time for van de Beek to come good and I think it might be a bit of a rash decision if he was to be sold this summer."

How many times has van de Beek played for United?

The midfielder's first season yielded 36 appearances though only four of them came as Premier League starts.

Indeed, the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes lie ahead of him in the pecking order while the arrival of Jadon Sancho has only increased competition for places further up the field.

Across his outings, the Dutch international scored once and registered two assists during what was an underwhelming maiden voyage in English football.

Still, the midfielder (reportedly on a deal worth around £120k-p/w) was backed by club legend Paul Scholes in April.

"It’s like Van de Beek, everyone’s having a go at him. He plays one game and then he doesn’t play for the next 10 games," he said to the Webby & O'Neill YouTube channel.

"It’s impossible for those kind of players to get any kind of form if they’re not playing games."

Could he get more of a chance next season?

That will largely depend on what happens with Fernandes and Pogba.

The former hasn't necessarily been linked with a move from Old Trafford but, having started 35 of their 38 league games last season, has made himself indispensable to the club's cause. Barring an injury, it's hard to see him dropping out of the team more frequently next time out.

Pogba, meanwhile, has been touted as a target for Paris Saint-Germain as he enters the final year of his contract at United.

What has Ole Gunnar Solskjær said about van de Beek?

Back in January, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stressed that the Dutchman's time would come.

"I’ve got loads of no.10s and loads of centre-midfielders with Paul [Pogba], Nemanja [Matic], Scott [McTominay], Fred," he said (via the club's official website).

"There are many of them and Donny has played well when he’s got the chance and that is a big thing, that you are ready.

“He is always ready, he works hard in training, [is] positive and he will make differences in many games for us this season, but he’ll grow more and more even for next year."

