Arsenal have confirmed that they will be the featured team in the next instalment of Amazon's All or Nothing documentary.

The TV series will be filmed across the whole of the 2021/22 season and will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video next year in more than 240 countries worldwide.

Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur were the most recent Premier League side to feature in an All or Nothing documentary.

Their tumultuous 2019/20 campaign, which included the controversial sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and subsequent appointment of Jose Mourinho, was covered in detail by the broadcaster and gave an insight into what goes on behind the scenes at a globally renowned football club.

Manchester City's record-breaking 2017/18 campaign was also the subject of an All or Nothing documentary, while various other prestigious sports teams - including New Zealand's All Blacks and the Dallas Cowboys - have had docuseries produced around them.

An official statement posted on Arsenal's club website read: "All or Nothing: Arsenal will take our fans behind the curtain during a crucial season as we focus our efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition.

"As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and our training centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow our squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes, the work we do in our local and global communities and what connects the Arsenal family and our special club."

The rise of AFTV and a general trend of stagnation since the glory days of Arsene Wenger have made Arsenal a club of particular ridicule in recent years, and many neutrals will be buzzing by the prospect of witnessing what really goes on behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium.

Some of the Gunners faithful may be concerned by the news given Mikel Arteta's men have failed to qualify for the Champions League since 2016.

The filming could be perceived as an unwelcome distraction for a club with far more questions than answers at this moment in time, but it would appear that the powers that be believe it's a risk worth taking for the extra windfall in revenue and boost in global brand awareness.

If we've learnt anything about Arsenal, then we know this isn't one to miss.

Get the popcorn ready.

