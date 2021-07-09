Everton: What to expect from Toni Duggan as she returns to Merseyside

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After weeks of whispers around a Women's Super League return, Toni Duggan has officially returned, signing for girlhood club Everton.

The Toffees dropped a teaser video before announcing one of their own has rejoined the ranks ahead of the 2021/22 season. The 29-year-old striker has penned a two-year deal with the club and already has her sights set on pushing for Champions League football.

After eight years away from Merseyside – and a four-year spell in Spain – Duggan returns to the WSL with unfinished business. Here's what we can expect from the England international as she pulls on the blue and white of Everton once more.

Champions League vision

Duggan has already made it crystal clear she wants to help the Blues qualify for European football – a vision she said is "everyone's objective."

For Willie Kirk to seek out the former Everton star to help the team achieve their Champions League goal shows how widely regarded the Liverpool native is as an attacker. Not to mention her experience in the competition already.

Although Duggan may not have won a Champions League medal, she has played on the European stage with both Manchester City and Barcelona. With the latter, she faced the likes of Ada Hegerberg and Dzsenifer Marozsán in the 2019 final against an unstoppable Lyon side.

Although it was a walkover result for the French giants, the experience of playing against a backline featuring Wendie Renard and Griedge Mbock will have been invaluable for her growth as a forward.

Duggan can utilise these experiences should Everton reach the Champions League. And while the Toffees are competing to qualify, she can also lead by example after winning the WSL title with Man City back in 2016.

Goalscoring stats

After establishing herself as one of England's sharpest shooters, Duggan made the move to Spain to join Barcelona in 2017. During her spell with the Catalonians, she established herself as one of the side's most creative players.

She tallied 20 goals and seven assists in 51 Primera Iberdrola appearances across the two seasons, as well as five goals in nine UWCL matches.

However, her move to Atletico Madrid saw her goal contributions dip. Duggan only managed six goals and two assists in 29 league games, and scored just once in two seasons on the European stage.

Joining a side like Everton, equipped with playmakers like Izzy Christiansen and Hayley Raso, will bring out the best in Duggan and reignite her flair in front of goal.

International status

Duggan made her senior England debut in 2012 and has since gone on to earn 76 caps and score 22 international goals. The striker's experience of clinching a World Cup bronze medal and SheBelieves Cup title will have been a hugely attractive trait for Kirk when finalising her move.

Holding the nerve to play against some of the best nations in the world and win silverware puts her a step above many others in the Women's Super League. Despite being away from the English league since 2017, she is still regarded as one of the WSL's most influential players. Now she's back – what will she cook up in the royal blue Everton jersey that kick-started her career?

