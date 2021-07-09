Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Karim Benzema has been criminally underrated throughout his entire career.

There is something about Benzema that prevents him from commanding the respect his talent deserves.

Perhaps it's because he's set such a high standard for so long. Perhaps it's because he's spent large periods of his career in the shadow of a more household name, such as Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid.

Many theories have been offered to explain why his talent seems so unappreciated, and it's about time some respect was put on his name.

After all, this is a centre-forward who has won four Champions Leagues, three La Ligas and four Ligue 1 titles.

He's also been named France's Footballer of the Year on three occasions and racked up 423 goal contributions (279 goals and 133 assists) in 559 outings for Real Madrid - arguably the most prestigious club in world football.

What the numbers cannot reveal, though, is Benzema's sheer intuitive genius.

Aside from being a clinical goal scorer, the 33-year-old is one of the most audacious flair forwards on the planet, providing tricks and flicks to link the play and bamboozle his opponents.

Regardless of how tight the situation is, Benzema has all the necessary tools to navigate his way out of it.

The scarcely believable touch that preceded his first strike against Switzerland in France's Euro 2020 last-16 clash underlined the sheer scale of his talent.

And in light of his performances for the national side this summer, a compilation has emerged showcasing Benzema at his stunning best.

The highlights reel, which is aptly titled 'Karim Benzema - footballing artistry' has surfaced on social media and features plenty of the best moments from his career, including clips from his time at Lyon more than ten years' ago.

You can watch the compilation below:

Wow, what an unbelievable four minutes of viewing.

Some of the volleyed finishes and deft touches really are a sight to behold, and Benzema got plenty of love from viewers on Twitter.

If anyone is in any doubt about the true extent of Benzema's ability, then you might want to show them this video.

Along with his compatriot Olivier Giroud, there's little doubt that Benzema is one of the most underrated strikers of his generation.

