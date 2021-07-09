Man City Transfer News: Price-tag for Southampton star Danny Ings emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Danny Ings could be available this summer for as little as £25-£30m, according to journalist Peter O'Rourke.

What's the latest news regarding Danny Ings' future?

It was recently revealed that Ings has turned down the offer of a contract extension by Southampton.

The 28-year-old is into the final year of his current deal at St Mary's, and was presented with a package that would have made him the highest-paid player in the club's history but he opted to knock it back. It is believed that Ings may have rejected Southampton's offer as he wants to move to an elite club to test himself at the highest level.

What has O'Rourke said about Ings potentially joining Manchester City?

O'Rourke feels that the latest news on Ings could have caught Manchester City's attention, and they may now make a move for the England international. With his contract on the South Coast running down, O'Rourke claims that City may be able to land Ings for a relatively cheap transfer fee this summer.

He said on The Football Terrace: “He won’t cost a lot of money. You’ll probably maybe get him for between £25-£30m and I know Pep Guardiola does like Ings as a player.

"He’s probably a Manchester City style of player, he presses from the front, he’s technically very good and his goalscoring record for Southampton is excellent so maybe Danny Ings to come in now just to supplement the Manchester City forward line could be an option for them and then maybe next year they’ll go and spend the big money on a Haaland or a Harry Kane.”

To hear everything O'Rourke said about Ings' future, listen to the video below...

How did Ings fare when he was previously at a major Premier League club?

If Ings were to move to City, it would not be his first time playing for a big club in the Premier League. He previously spent three years at Liverpool between 2015 and 2018.

Unfortunately for him, his Anfield experience was blighted by fitness issues as he suffered two serious knee injuries while on Merseyside. This limited Ings to just 14 top-flight appearances across three seasons, and he only managed to score four goals in all competitions for the Reds.

However, he has had more luck with injuries since joining Southampton, and has been able to show what he can really do, as he has netted 34 league goals in his last two campaigns.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Man City won? 5 3 4 6

Would Ings be a good stop-gap signing for City?

O'Rourke feels that Ings could do a good job for City next season, before they try to make a move for either Erling Haaland or Kane in 2022, and he might be right.

Ings may not have the profile of those two players, but it should not be forgotten that he was only one goal away from winning the Golden Boot in 2019/20, highlighting how he is one of the best forwards in the league when fit and on top form.

It seems reasonable to expect him to do well at City given his Premier League experience, and then if the club want to go after Haaland or Kane to push on even more next year, they can.

Indeed, this could work out perfectly for them. Haaland's release clause of £64m is set to become active next summer, so they may be able to get him for considerably cheaper than they would this year.

Meanwhile, Kane's price-tag might also drop over the next 12 months given that he would be a year closer to the end of his contract at Tottenham, so going after Ings may actually be the ideal short-term solution for City to bide themselves some time.

