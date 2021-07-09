Transfer news: West Ham want "very fast" 42-cap international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are interested in signing Boavista striker Alberth Elis, as revealed by A Bola.

What's the latest transfer news involving Elis?

Elis' departure from Boavista has been described as "unavoidable", as the club need a transfer fee for one of their key players, and the 25-year-old himself wants to move on from the Portuguese outfit.

This appears to have alerted a number of clubs, with Southampton, Brighton and Celtic joining West Ham in the race for his signature. It is believed that Elis would cost in the region of €10m (£8.6m).

What were Elis' stats in 2020/21?

Elis only moved to Boavista from MLS side Houston Dynamo last year, and he made a very positive impression in his maiden campaign in Europe.

The 42-cap Honduras international featured in 31 league matches, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. This included finding the target against two of the biggest clubs in the division, Benfica and Porto.

As per WhoScored, he was his side's top scorer in the league, and also ranked inside the top three when it came to key passes (32) and successful dribbles (40).

What's been said about Elis?

Before Elis had even played a game for Boavista, his international teammate Emilio Izaguirre, who previously played for Celtic, knew what he was capable of.

Speaking last July, Izaguirre outlined what made Elis such an exciting talent. As quoted by the Glasgow Times, he said of Elis: "He's a very good, fast player. He's very fast and strong and he's good in the air. He's played a lot of football and is good on the ball."

Would Elis' attributes make him a good signing for West Ham?

In 2020/21, West Ham had plenty of joy with their pace on the counter-attack, with the likes of Michail Antonio, Jesse Lingard and Jarrod Bowen combining to great effect. The trio scored 27 league goals between them in the league.

Elis could slot into this style of play seamlessly and be another threat on the break for the Hammers. His speed could be a major asset for the team as they look to build on what was a fantastic year under David Moyes, which saw them seal a spot in the Europa League.

Izaguirre also points out that Elis has "played a lot of football" and that could benefit the attacker. He is already closing in on a half century of caps for his country, and he also has almost 150 appearances to his name at club level.

Therefore, it would be fair to say that Elis has built up plenty of experience over the years, and having shown what he can do in one of Europe's bigger leagues over the last year, he could now be ready to make an impact in England's top-flight in 2021/22.

