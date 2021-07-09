Arsenal transfer news: What Ben White's told England team-mates about Gunners move

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Ben White expects to be an Arsenal player next season and has told his England teammates that his transfer to the Gunners is almost done.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Ben White?

Last month Sky Sports claimed that Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Brighton defender White this summer and discussions are continuing over a potential transfer that could cost the Gunners around £50m.

The report adds that the Seagulls are under no pressure to the sell and there remains a gap between the two clubs' valuations of the player. However, all parties are reportedly hopeful that a deal can be agreed.

What has Pete O’Rourke said about White to Arsenal?

Journalist O’Rourke claims that White has his heart set on a move to Arsenal and has even told some of his England teammates that the deal is almost complete.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O’Rourke said, “Ben White really wants this move even though there was a bit of late interest from Everton.

“The defender has his heart set on a move to the Emirates, I think he wants to stay down south predominantly as well so that puts Arsenal in a real good position to finalise this move.”

He added, “He’s been telling some of his England teammates that the deal is pretty much done. He expects to be an Arsenal player at the start of next season.”

How has White fared at the Euros?

White was a late inclusion to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships this summer after Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw after sustaining an injury.

The Brighton defender played in two warm-up games for the Three Lions prior to the tournament and must be rated highly by Southgate as he was picked ahead of the more established James Ward-Prowse of Southampton who already has eight England caps to his name.

However, White is yet to feature for England at the Euros and has even missed out on the matchday squad on several occasions.

Who could White partner in Arsenal’s defence?

Gabriel and Rob Holding were Arsenal's most frequently used centre-backs this season which suggests that White will partner one of them in the Gunners' defence in the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Mikel Arteta predominantly played with a 4-2-3-1 formation in England's top flight this term, although on nine occasions he elected to start with a back three.

This suggests that White could be partnered with both Holding and Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal's backline next season. The Brighton man is well suited to a back three as Graham Potter often utilised him on the right side of defence beside Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster.

