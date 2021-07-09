Rangers transfer news: Big update on Premier League interest in Ryan Kent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Premier League side Leeds United remain interested in signing Rangers winger Ryan Kent, The Athletic reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ryan Kent?

The report discloses that the Elland Road side, who have long been linked with the Gers attacker, are still admirers of the former Liverpool youngster, but as yet no move has been made for the 24-year-old.

Have Leeds been interested in Kent previously?

Leeds United have attempted to sign Kent in the past in a transfer saga that has rumbled on for some time now.

The Daily Express disclosed back in August 2019 that Marcelo Bielsa was keen to sign the player before he joined Rangers on a permanent basis.

Steven Gerrard confirmed in August 2020 that a £10m bid for the former Bristol City loanee from the Premier League side was turned down by the Gers.

The Scottish Sun reported in April that Leeds were set to made a £15m bid for the winger, but it appears no bids have yet been made.

How did Kent perform this season?

Kent has been an excellent performer for Rangers since joining the Ibrox side from Liverpool, initially on loan then on a permanent deal worth £7.5m.

In his three seasons with the Gers, Kent has weighed in with the impressive tally of 27 goals and 28 assists. This season was his most productive yet, as in all competitions he contributed 13 goals and 15 assists.

According to WhoScored, Kent's creativity played a key part for Rangers this season, as he averaged the third-most key passes throughout the squad with an average of 1.9 per game.

1 of 10 How many games did Rangers play across all competitions? 55 56 54 53

Do Rangers need to cash in on Kent?

As yet, the Gers have not sold any of the players that have helped them get back to the top of Scottish football. Perhaps the decision could rest on the upcoming Champions League qualifiers.

Should Rangers make the lucrative group stages of the tournament, then the money generated will most likely mean that they don't have to sell any of their top talents. You'd imagine that Kent would also want to see how he fares against the best teams in Europe in the competition.

Should Gerrard's side fail to make the group stages though, then perhaps they will decide to move on a key man for big money.

If the Gers can get double or more than the £7.5m they paid for Kent in the first place, that would be good business, and fans might well accept that as part and parcel of modern football.

News Now - Sport News