Watford news: Hornets enter transfer hunt for £15m-rated midfielder

The architect behind Watford's renaissance earlier this year, Xisco Munoz completely transformed his side's fortunes following his arrival at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets manager's decision to switch to a 4-3-3 formation turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke as the club went on to secure a second-place finish in the Championship.

Set to make their return to the Premier League next month, Watford will be determined to push on under the guidance of Munoz.

Preparations for the club's opening weekend clash with Aston Villa are already well underway as they have managed to secure the services of some fresh faces this summer.

Whilst Imran Louza and Emmanuel Dennis may take some time to adjust to life in the top-flight due to the fact that they have never played in this division before, Danny Rose could potentially use his wealth of experience to his advantage by making a barnstorming start to his second spell at Vicarage Road.

Although Munoz is currently able to call upon the likes of Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah, he may be looking to bolster his midfield options if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Telegraph, Watford are tracking SD Huesca midfielder Kelechi Nwakali ahead of a potential swoop.

The 23-year-old, who is also attracting interest from AFC Bournemouth, is understood to be open to the prospect of a move to England

However, in order to secure Nwakali's services, Watford may need to pay a fee believed to be in the region of £15m for the midfielder.

After being limited to just seven appearances in all competitions during the first-half of the previous campaign, Nwakali was loaned out by SD Huesca earlier this year to fellow Spanish side AD Alcorcon.

The midfielder enjoyed a fruitful spell the Segunda Division side as he helped the club avoid relegation by scoring four goals in 18 league appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Nwakali did manage to produce some encouraging performances for AD Alcorcon last season, Watford may find it beneficial to steer clear of signing him this summer.

Despite previously being on the books at Arsenal, the Nigerian failed to make an appearance for the club in the Premier League before being sold to SD Huesca in 2019.

Considering that Nwakali has since struggled to establish himself as a key player for the Azulgranes, it comes as somewhat of a shock that the club have opted to value him at £15m.

Whereas SD Huesca may need to sell players this summer following their relegation from La Liga, it is imperative that Watford resist the temptation to spend a considerable amount of their transfer budget on a player who may struggle to cope with the competitiveness that the Premier League is famed for.

