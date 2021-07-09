Daily Digest: Emma Hayes to analyse England vs Italy Euro 2020 Final

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: Emma Hayes is given a role with ITV for the Euro 2020 Final between England and Italy, Allyson Felix launches a childcare grant programme for athlete mothers, and Toni Duggan re-signs for Everton.

Emma Hayes to have ITV role for Euro 2020 Final

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will be pitch side at Wembley for ITV once again, this time for the Euro 2020 Final between England and Italy.

She will contribute to the analysis of the game alongside pundit and former Manchester United player Gary Neville, and will appear pitch side with presenter Seema Jaswal and Chelsea legend Ashley Cole before the match begins.

Hayes was selected to do a similar role during England’s semi-final clash with Denmark after the 44-year-old proved to be extremely popular with Euro 2020 viewers. She gained particular praise for her analysis of the dramatic round of 16 tie between Croatia and Spain.

England will take on Italy for the Euro 2020 title at Wembley on Sunday. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

US sprinter Allyson Felix launches childcare grant programme

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix has launched a childcare grant programme for athlete mothers in partnership. The programme – The Power of She Fund: Child Care Grants – has been established in partnership with the Women’s Sport Foundation and Felix’s sponsor Athleta.

The initiative commits $200,000 (£144,000) to help fund childcare costs for athlete mothers travelling to competitions. A total of nine athletes, six of whom are heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will each receive $10,000 (£7,200) from the fund. The next group of recipients will be announced in October.

“It was important to me and to Athleta that our partnership reflects that I am more than just an athlete,” Felix said. “But not everyone has access to this type of support from a partner or sponsor. These grants are about showing the industry that all mom-athletes need this same comprehensive support to be able to participate in their athletic endeavours.”

Star striker Toni Duggan rejoins Everton

Toni Duggan has returned to Everton on a two-year contract after eight years away from the club. The forward had spells with Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but has opted to return to her first professional side.

The 29-year-old, who has earned 76 caps and scored 22 times for England, revealed it was “good to be back home” and said it would be a “dream come true” to help Everton earn a place in the Champions League next season.

“To be back here now, it's an amazing feeling,” Duggan continued. “As soon as I knew I could return to Everton, I was coming back.”

Artistic swimmers Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe speak about body image issues

British artistic swimmers Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe have spoken about the abuse they have received for their athletic physiques. The pair, who are representing Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, appeared on Radio 1 Newsbeat to talk about body image issues.

Shortman and Thorpe have also appeared in a beauty campaign for the UK lingerie brand Bluebella. They want to help encourage women and girls to tackle the number who quit sport because of body confidence.

“We've gone through trolling and now we're proud that we can take pictures in slightly more revealing clothes,” said Shortman.

“Body image [concerns] are not just reserved for people who don't think they're skinny enough, it's also for people who think they're too athletic, too big, too small. We're proud to be where we are today and happy and confident in our bodies.”

Women’s doubles final at Wimbledon decided

Belgium’s Elise Mertens and Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei will meet Russia’s Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in the women’s doubles final at Wimbledon.

Mertens and Hsieh overcame Japanese number five seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in their semi-final clash.

“I was very happy to win the last game because you never know what’s going to happen after,” Mertens said. “I was happy I could serve it out. Eventually we got it so I was so relieved.”

Their Russian opponents defeated America’s Caroline Dolehide and Australia’s Storm Sanders in the last four. The final is scheduled to take place on Centre Court tomorrow at 3:15pm.

