Aston Villa transfer news: Encouragement offered over signing Arsenal star

Journalist Pete O'Rourke feels that there must be a reason behind Aston Villa continuing to push to sign Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe this summer.

What's happened in the Smith Rowe transfer saga so far?

Villa have been linked with a move for Smith Rowe over the past month, and they have twice made official offers for the player, only to see their advances rejected by Arsenal.

This has not stopped them trying to go after the 20-year-old, though, as it has been reported that they are preparing to make a third bid for Smith Rowe shortly.

What has O'Rourke said about Smith Rowe's potential move to Villa?

Some may be wondering whether Villa are being overly-optimistic in their pursuit of Smith Rowe, but O'Rourke believes that the Midlands-based club must have been given hope by those close to the Arsenal attacker that an agreement can be reached, and that is why they still want to sign him.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said: “You’ve got to admire Aston Villa’s persistence with this move, they just won’t give up on it. Most Gunners are probably thinking there’s no chance that Emile Smith Rowe will even consider leaving their club to go to Aston Villa right now but, as you said, they’ve made two bids, £25m for the first bid, up to £30m for the second and I think they’re going to come back with a third bid.

"So, they’re obviously being fed some information, I’m guessing from Smith Rowe’s representatives, to keep making these bids, to try to force Arsenal’s hand and they must be getting encouraging signs that maybe a deal could happen here. That’s why they’re feeling confident that they could maybe sign the young midfielder as well."

To hear what O'Rourke said in full on Smith Rowe, listen to the video below...

Where would Smith Rowe fit into Villa's starting XI?

Smith Rowe played as an attacking midfielder during most of his games for Arsenal in 2020/21, and it seems that may be his most likely starting position for Villa next term if he moves there. This would see him as the most advanced of the side's midfield three, in front of the likes of Douglas Luiz and John McGinn.

However, he also featured on the left at times as well, and this could be a role that he grows more familiar with at Villa Park if he joins the club and Jack Grealish departs. Villa's captain has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in recent weeks.

When will Smith Rowe's future finally be decided?

Right now, who knows?

He still hasn't signed a contract extension with Arsenal which could have put all this speculation to bed, and Villa do not seem to be going away any time soon.

It appears that they will keep trying to get their man until they get a definitive 'no', or until he does finally put pen to paper on a new deal at the Emirates.

There are still almost two months left of the transfer window, and it is not out of the question that this saga could still be rumbling on come the end of August.

