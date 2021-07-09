Derby County news: Fresh update surfaces concerning Rams' pursuit of Premier League starlet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Derby County will be looking to banish the memories of what was a truly dismal 2020/21 season next month by making a positive start to the upcoming campaign.

Having narrowly avoided relegation to League One earlier this year, it will be intriguing to see how the Rams will fare in the second-tier under the guidance of manager Wayne Rooney.

The Derby boss has already waved goodbye to a host of players as the likes of Jack Marriott, Martyn Waghorn and Scott Malone have all moved on to pastures new.

Although the club's current transfer embargo means that they are currently unable to purchase players, the Rams can bolster their squad by targeting loan signings whilst they may also seek solace in the free-agent market.

One of the individuals who has recently emerged as a target for Manchester United starlet Teden Mengi.

A report from The Athletic last month revealed that Derby were seemingly closing in on a loan deal for the centre-back who spent the second-half of the previous campaign at Pride Park.

Before having his spell curtailed by a hamstring injury, Mengi managed to illustrate some signs of promise in the Championship as he made nine appearances for the club.

Currently behind the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in the pecking order at Old Trafford, the defender may need to leave United on a temporary basis this summer to prevent his development from stalling.

In a fresh update concerning Derby's pursuit, it has been revealed that they are still leading the way for Mengi's signature.

According to The Athletic, the Rams have an agreement in place with United over a potential move but it cannot be finalised until the club resolve their current financial issues.

Having witnessed two proposed takeovers collapse earlier this year, Derby are still believed to be on the lookout for fresh investment.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Derby are no longer able to call upon the services of Matt Clarke and George Edmundson, it is hardly a shock that they are keen to seal a move for Mengi.

Whereas the 19-year-old did struggle at times for consistency in his previous spell at Pride Park, he managed to illustrate his undoubted talent during the Rams' clash with Barnsley in March as he helped his side keep a clean-sheet by recording a WhoScored match rating of 7.22.

By being given the opportunity to feature on a regular basis in Championship by Derby, Mengi could potentially emerge as a key player for the club.

However, with the Rams yet to resolve their financial issues, Rooney may need to draft up a list of alternatives to the Red Devils defender as he could end up attracting interest from elsewhere if a deal cannot be completed in the coming weeks.

