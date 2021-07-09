Leeds latest news: Transfer exit granted days after failed £10m+ bid; could suit Bielsa's way

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lyon will allow Maxwel Cornet to leave the club amid interest from Leeds United this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Earlier this week, it was claimed by French outlet Olympique Lyonnais that the Yorkshire giants had made an offer equating to around £10.2m, although that could fall some way short of Lyon's apparent £20m valuation.

According to Foot Mercato, sporting director Juninho Pernambucano is prepared to allow the Ivory Coast international to leave, with Watford also believed to be chasing the player.

Would Cornet be a good signing for Leeds?

Given manager Marcelo Bielsa is thought to value versatility in his squad, the 24-year-old would appear to be a relatively natural fit.

Indeed, over the course of his career, Cornet has regularly played up and down either flank as well as through the middle as a central striker, making over 20 appearances in pretty much all of those positions.

According to WhoScored data, he averaged 1.9 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game while largely operating as a left-back, scoring twice and registering five assists.

Clearly, football does not work as easily as simply translating that into a Premier League context but that kind of defensive dynamism would see Cornet rank joint-sixth in the Leeds squad based on last season's statistics.

Although Junior Firpo has recently signed, the departure of Ezgjan Alioski has robbed Bielsa of his starting left-back, so perhaps strengthening even further would be a good way of padding out the squad in the club's attempts to qualify for European football.

What has been said about Cornet and Leeds?

Speaking to Football Insider's Facebook page in June, journalist Mark Smith talked up Cornet's suitability for the club.

“On paper, he looks like the perfect player, really," he said.

"A lot like [Ezgjan] Alioski when he first came in, he came in as that left-winger. A bit of unknown – obviously Cornet’s a lot more known, he scored against Manchester City in that Champions League win over them a couple of years back.

“He’s scored and grabbed assists against PSG this season and for £20m, for a player who two years ago was linked with a move to Chelsea, it could be seen as a bargain.

“But reading into those reports, it seems as though Leeds want it to be even lower, so maybe closer to the £15m mark; if they can get it down to that, I don’t think there’ll be any question that he’ll be at Elland Road this summer, even for £20m I don’t think you can argue with that.”

