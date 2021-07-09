Arsenal "serious" about deal for 8-goal midfielder, he's "pretty keen" on Emirates transfer

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Lyon's Houssem Aouar is keen on a move to Arsenal this summer, after the Gunners submitted an opening offer of €20m (£17.2m).

What’s the latest transfer news involving Houssem Aouar?

Recent reports from Get French Football News revealed that Lyon’s Aouar was absent from the side’s pre-season training in an attempt to force a move away from the French outfit this summer.

Le10 Sport recently claimed that Arsenal have submitted an opening offer for the France international and talks between the sides are progressing well.

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Aouar?

O’Rourke suggests that Lyon midfielder Aouar would be happy to move to Arsenal and confirmed that the Gunners have submitted a bid in the region of €20m (£17.2m) for the 23-year-old.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O’Rourke said, “They are serious about Houssem Aouar from Lyon. He’s been a long term target. He’s a talented player Aouar, he would be happy to make the move to the Premier League.

“Talks have happened between the two clubs; I think Arsenal have made a cheeky bid of around €20m which is never going to get a player like Houssem Aouar. Lyon are holding out for close to €30m-€35m (£25.7m-£30m) for this deal to happen.”

The journalist added, “The player is pretty keen to come to Arsenal.”

Check out what O'Rourke said in full about Aouar in the video below...

How many goals did Aouar score this season?

According to WhoScored, Aouar made 35 appearances in the 2020/21 campaign for Lyon, netting eight goals and registering three assists.

The maestro is very comfortable in possession of the ball and this was showcased in Ligue 1 this season as he averaged 1.3 key passes each match and completed 1.5 dribbles per game.

The 23-year-old wasn’t afraid to pull the trigger either this term as he unleashed 2.3 shots per league match and remained a threat to opposition goalkeepers.

Do Arsenal need another midfielder?

Arguably yes.

Last month Sky Sports claimed that AS Roma are in advanced talks with Arsenal over the signing of Granit Xhaka this summer which would leave the Gunners relatively short in midfield.

Dani Ceballos has also left the club and returned to Real Madrid following the conclusion of his loan deal at the Emirates.

Arsenal are on the brink of confirming the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga according to Fabrizio Romano, as the Gunners have agreed on a €21m (£18m) fee to bring the Anderlecht midfielder to north London.

But Aouar is a more forward-thinking and experienced player than Lokonga, who is still only 21 years old, and should be able to have an instant impact at the Emirates.

