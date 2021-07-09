Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We have some heartbreaking news to bring you, as WWE has announced on social media this afternoon that former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has suffered a major injury while training.

While specific details of her injury were not provided, the official statement, which you can read below, notes that Bayley will be out of action for nine months:

WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in the Bank match against Bianca Belair and will be out approximately nine months. A suitable replacement for the SmackDown Women's Title Match will be announced tonight on FOX. Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C and follow WWE social channels for the latest updates.

As the statement notes, Bayley was slated to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship next weekend at Money in the Bank in an I Quit match. WWE will be announcing a replacement for Bayley in the match on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

This is heartbreaking news for Bayley, especially with WWE set to welcome fans back to shows and return to touring from the July 16 episode of SmackDown next week.

Bayley has been widely regarded as one of the best performers for WWE during the pandemic era, so this will come at an awful time for her.

As previously noted, details are very limited with regards to the specific injury that Bayley has suffered, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter.

Everyone here at GiveMeSport would like to extend their best wishes to Bayley at this tough time. We wish her nothing but the best and hope to see her fit and healthy in the ring before too long.

