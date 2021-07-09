Celtic Transfer News: Update on Norwich City's pursuit of Kristoffer Ajer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich City won't be upping their bid for Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, the Pink Un reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kristoffer Ajer?

The report discloses that the Premier League newcomers have already bid £10m for the Hoops defender, but that will be their final offer.

They don't want to get involved in any type of bidding war for the Norwegian and are considering looking at other defensive options in the transfer window.

Why could negotiations hot up for Ajer?

It was reported by Football Insider this week that Celtic have set a £15m price tag on Ajer. Norwich might not be willing to meet that valuation, but that does not mean that other teams won't.

Bayer Leverkusen reportedly had a £10m bid for Ajer rejected. The Athletic has also reported that Newcastle are keen on signing the 23-year-old, but unlike Norwich and Leverkusen they are yet to make a bid.

How did Ajer perform this season?

Ajer was one of the few Celtic players to come out of this season with any credibility as the Hoops finished a distant 25 points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Ajer was a mainstay for the Parkhead side, making 46 appearances and scoring two goals.

WhoScored details that the centre-back was responsible for the fourth most clearances per game of any player in the Hoops squad with 3.4 and he also won 3.2 aerial duels per game.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

Is Ajer worth £15m?

Will Celtic actually get the £15m asking price that the Hoops are reportedly demanding for the defender?

Ajer's contract could affect that, as his deal expires at the end of next season and the player will be free to talk to clubs in January about signing a pre-contract agreement.That is surely something that the Bhoys will want to avoid.

Celtic will not want a re-run of the Dedryck Boyata situation, who left the club on a free transfer in 2019 to join Hertha Berlin, which meant that the Glasgow club missed out any fee for the defender.

When Celtic sold Virgil van Dijk to Southampton in 2015 the Hoops received a transfer fee of £14.13m for the Dutchman, but it should be remembered that he wasn't in the last year of his contract - van Dijk signed a four-year deal with Celtic in 2013.

Celtic might still get an eight-figure fee for Ajer in the next few weeks, but his contract status has to cast doubt on the £15m the Hoops are holding out for.

News Now - Sport News