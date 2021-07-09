Wolves transfer news: £8.6m star who Neymar loves wanted at Molineux

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are keen on signing Santos forward Kaio Jorge, as confirmed by Portuguese outlet Record.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kaio Jorge?

New Wolves manager Bruno Lage wants to add more attacking options to his squad this summer, and is an admirer of Jorge, who only turned 19 in January.

The Premier League outfit are not the only club tracking the youngster, though. European giants Juventus are also reportedly interested in the Brazilian teenager.

How much would Jorge cost?

Jorge has a €50m (£43m) release clause inserted into his contract at Santos. However, it seems that he is going to be available for far cheaper than this during the current transfer window.

The attacker's contract runs out at the end of the calendar year, so this summer represents Santos' final chance to get any sort of fee for him. As a result, it has been reported that he could be sold to an interested party for just €10m (£8.6m).

England THROUGH TO THE FINAL of Euro 2020! Hear full reaction to the HUGE result on The Football Terrace...

What did Neymar say about Jorge?

Neymar also started his career at Santos, before moving halfway across the globe to establish himself as one of the finest players on the planet at Barcelona and now at PSG.

The winger was asked about young Brazilian players coming through the ranks back in May, and he name-checked Jorge as someone to watch out for in the future.

As quoted by PSG Talk, Neymar said: "There is also Kaio Jorge do Santos, he is very talented. I have already seen two Libertadores matches where he was playing, he can shine in Europe."

1 of 15 Who did Wolves beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Sheffield United Manchester City Arsenal Newcastle United

Could Jorge prove Neymar correct at Wolves?

Neymar moved to Barcelona at 21, and was able to hit the ground running from the outset, registering 19 goal involvements in his first La Liga season.

It seems that Jorge might get his move to Europe a little sooner in his career, and he might be able to make an instant impact as well, this time at Molineux.

Despite his tender years, Jorge has already racked up 75 appearances for Santos, indicating that he has gained some invaluable experience that should hold him in good stead if he does arrive in the Premier League.

Neymar feels that Jorge has the ability to flourish, and he has shown some very promising signs in his homeland, netting five goals in 12 Copa Libertadores appearances in 2020.

Should he make the move to England, his next challenge would be to see how he settles in the Premier League, and whether he can cope with the rigours that come with playing against some of the best sides on the continent.

Yet he has Neymar's backing, and if he can come through the early months of life in the Premier League well, then he could go on to follow in the footsteps of the man who has shone in Europe for much of the last decade.

News Now - Sport News