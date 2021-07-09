Tottenham transfer news: Club close to £21.5m fee for 'horribly fast' star; deal wanted soon

Tottenham Hotspur hope to sign Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu during this summer Olympic Games, according to The Daily Telegraph.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The report suggests Tottenham are yet to meet the Italian club's £21.5m valuation of the Japanese international but are hopeful of reaching an agreement.

Tomiyasu has joined up with his international teammate ahead of the Games in Tokyo and, at this stage, the two clubs are believed to be £5m apart in their view of the player's worth.

Spurs are understood to have targeted the 22-year-old in order to help give new manager Nuno Espirito Santo a relatively new-look defence, with two centre-backs also said to have been targeted.

What could Tomiyasu bring to Tottenham?

According to FBREF data, Tomiyasu ranks within the top 81 percentile of players across Europe's major five leagues for interceptions per game (1.61) as well as within the top 98% for aerial duels won over the same period (3.27).

Able to operate as either a right-back or in central defence, he has been noted for his speed and would appear to be someone capable of winning the back ball quickly either in the air or on the ground.

Interestingly, WhoScored data suggests Spurs ranked amongst the worst teams in the Premier League for interceptions per game (9, the second-lowest in the division), so perhaps he could bring a fresh sense of urgency to a Tottenham defence who struggled at times last season.

Who could he replace?

Now into the final 12 months of his contract, Serge Aurier has been linked with a move away from north London and, ideally, surely would be sold in order to raise funds while Spurs still can.

Former manager Jose Mourinho was thought to have had doubts about Matt Doherty after a difficult time of things during his first season at the club and, while the Irishman has worked with Nuno before, it's not as if former ex-Wolves star covered himself in glory.

What has been said about Tomiyasu?

Speaking to Sponichi (via The Sun), former schoolteacher Kanji Tsuji shared some insight into the player's journey into professional football.

"When he dribbled, probably no one in Fukuoka had a leg to catch up with him," he said.

"He was horribly fast."

