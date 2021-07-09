England vs Italy: How much do you really know about Euros finals?

Following weeks of enthralling action, the delayed Euro 2020 tournament is set to reach a crescendo on Sunday when England face Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Both sides sealed dramatic victories to book their places in the final and will now be determined to make history.

Whilst England have never won a European Championship title, Italy have suffered three defeats in the showpiece event of the tournament since their triumph in 1968.

Players from both countries will be looking to follow in the footsteps of some of world football's icons by setting the final alight this weekend.

In 1988, Marco Van Basten scored arguably the greatest ever European Championship goal for the Netherlands as they secured a 2-0 victory over the Soviet Union.

Denmark then defied all expectations four years later to win their first ever major international trophy before Germany added to their collection of honours in 1996.

David Trezeguet netted one of the most dramatic goals in the tournament's history in France's Euro 2000 triumph whilst Greece produced a shock by defeating Portugal in their own backyard.

Spain's international dominance between 2008 and 2012 culminated in them winning three consecutive international titles.

In the most recent European Championship final, Portugal managed to overcome an injury suffered by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as they clinched a 1-0 victory over France in Paris.

Ahead of Sunday's showdown between England and Italy, we have decided to create a quiz based around memorable moments from previous Euros finals.

How many goals did Fernando Torres score in the showpiece event during his career? Who netted Greece's winner in their clash with Portugal in 2004?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow fans!

1 of 12 Which of the following countries has not won the European Championship final? France Italy Spain Belgium

News Now - Sport News