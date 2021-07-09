Rangers transfer news: former Gers hero makes bold Alfredo Morelos prediction

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Rangers defender turned football agent Craig Moore does not believe that Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos will move to Porto in the current transfer window, Go Radio reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alfredo Morelos?

Morelos has been linked with a move to the Portuguese side, with the Daily Record reporting that the Colombian is on a list of potential summer targets, but as yet no bid has been made for the 25-year-old.

Moore, who won five league titles in his time at Ibrox, reckons that the player isn't keen on a move to Porto.

"I've heard mixed things on the Morelos and Porto situation, ranging from Porto not being interested to Morelos not being interested in them," he said, as quoted by Go Radio via the Daily Record.



"I think Morelos will stay," he added.

How much money does Moore think it would cost to sign the striker?

Moore also gave a prediction of how much he thinks the Rangers star could be worth in the current transfer market. Moore believes that the Gers might not get an offer of over £15m as he believes that at the moment the trend is for transfer fees to fall.

"The £15m-20 million you're talking about, the market globally, it has dropped significantly. So, the £15m-20m for me, at this moment in time, is unrealistic and Rangers aren't going to receive an offer of that kind of value," Moore stated.

How did Morelos perform at the Copa America?

During the current speculation, Morelos has been away on international duty at the Copa America, where Colombia reached the semi-final before losing to Brazil on penalties.

Unfortunately for the striker he has not featured in the tournament as often as he would have liked. Morelos has made only one nine-minute substitute appearance.

He will be hoping to get into the squad and feature for his country in the third placed play-off against Peru on Friday night.

Who could replace the 25-year-old if he does leave Ibrox?

If Rangers do receive a fee that is acceptable for the striker, and decide to sell in the summer transfer window, thoughts will no doubt immediately turn to who will be Morelos' replacement.

Of those who are already at Rangers, Kemar Roofe could do a job - he did score 18 goals in 36 games this season. It should also be remembered that the Gers have agreed a deal for Fashion Sakala from next season.

Should Rangers want to bring another forward in to replace Morelos, then Kevin Nisbet of Hibernian could be an option. The Daily Record reported last week that Steven Gerrard admired the striker, but a move won't be pursued unless a forward that is currently at Ibrox departs.

Nisbet scored 18 goals this season, and was included in the Scotland squad for the European Championships.

