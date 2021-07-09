Leeds transfer news: More incomings could force two rarely-seen players out

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are not thought to be pressing for players to leave the club this summer but more additions could force the likes of Helder Costa and Kiko Casilla out, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The club recently signed Barcelona's Junior Firpo and finally brought Jack Harrison in on a permanent basis after three years on loan, though they aren't thought to be done yet.

Indeed, The Athletic recently suggested they were keen to bring in another central midfielder in order to further pad out Marcelo Bielsa's squad amid links with a move for Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien.

Although Leeds have been busy in the market, the YEP suggest they are not actively looking to sell although the arrival of another winger could push Costa out, while Casilla must decide if he is willing to act as a back-up to Illan Meslier once again.

Would Leeds miss either player?

Barring an injury crisis, it's hard to make a case for either.

Costa started only 12 times in the Premier League last season while Casilla appeared in just three league games, with a number of options ahead of both players.

In fact, Meslier actually averaged the fourth-highest post-shot expected goals rating (via FBREF) in the top tier during the 2020/21 campaign, a metric that judges how likely a 'keeper is to save a shot based on the quality of the chance for the attacker.

For Costa, the likes of Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, Ian Poveda and Tyler Roberts all operate in similar positions, amid links with a move for the likes of Noa Lang.

What has Bielsa said about the two players?

Speaking in April after a famous win over Premier League champions Manchester City, Bielsa was full of praise for Costa.

"It’s difficult to attack when you don’t have the possession of the ball to be able to convert it into one.

"Some passages of the first half we had offensive presence. And in the close of the game we also had offensive presence. But that wasn’t constant as we didn’t have the ball,” he said (via Leeds Live).

“And in that sense, Dallas with his enormous run, Raphinha with his capacity to unbalance, and Helder who today made a massive effort, it allowed us to keep the hope of scoring one more goal.”

On Casilla, Bielsa did talk up his trust in the veteran goalkeeper despite criticism of his performance during January's shock loss to Crawley Town in the FA Cup.

"I fully trust in Kiko and I will do the utmost possible to help him," he said (via Sky Sports).

"I think that the treatment he suffered ignores the fact that he played 40 games for Real Madrid. Apart from whether his performances were good or bad, we forget all the things he has done to get the team promoted."

