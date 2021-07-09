Tottenham transfers: No move made for £210k-p/w 'different level' star Whelan wants signed

Tottenham Hotspur have not held talks over a move for Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Spurs have been linked with a move for the former Juventus star amid suggestions he is free to leave the Camp Nou after only a year on the club's books.

However, the report claims that the north London side have not made a move for the 31-year-old.

Should Tottenham be making a move for Pjanic?

Clearly, given the success the Bosnian international has enjoyed over the course of his career, Pjanic is an extremely talented player.

Still, at 31 and on eye-watering £210k-per-week (via The Sun), it's hard to see how any move would make financial sense for Tottenham. As impressive as he's been since moving to Juventus from Roma in 2016, Spurs should be focusing their attention elsewhere.

Indeed, with Carlos Vinicius and Gareth Bale leaving the club after their respective loan spells, new manager Nuno Espirito Santo will surely need to bolster his frontline behind the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, while the club's defence left a lot to be desired last season.

Oliver Skipp has returned from an impressive loan spell with Norwich City too, giving the incoming Spurs boss more options in central midfield.

Who are Spurs looking to sign this summer?

The report also suggests Southampton's Jannick Vestergaard is of interest although no talks have taken place in regards to bringing up to the English capital, while a move for teammate Danny Ings looks unlikely at this stage.

Managing Director Fabio Paratici is believed to be attempting to shift a number of players along this summer too, with the likes of Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier all reportedly told they can find new clubs.

What has been said about Pjanic and Tottenham?

Speaking to Football Insider last week, pundit Noel Whelan urged Spurs to make a move for Pjanic.

“I don’t think the Tottenham fans are that overwhelmed by Hojbjerg right now," he said.

“He needs a lot of work as well in pre-season. He’s done okay in the European Championships but Pjanic is a different level to me. That’s why he’s been at Barcelona.

“I think the biggest factor is experience. You need players you can trust. The experienced players that know how to control the game, dictate a game.

“Someone who’s going to be a presence on the training ground and in the changing room, to bring that calmness and that experience to a team.”

